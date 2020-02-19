Poster of upcoming Shabana Azmi movie OUT!

MUMBAI: Sheer Qorma had been on papers for a long time now. The movie stars Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta in the lead roles. In the recent past, Swara shared the first poster of the movie on her social media.

Recently, the filmmakers launched another look poster of the movie and also revealed the date of the trailer release.

The new poster features Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi. Divya Dutta is seen giving a soothing kind of hug to Shabana Azmi. Shabana Azmi would be essaying the role of Swara Bhasker’s mother in the movie.

Divya Dutta, in the poster, is seen wearing a nude brown blazer, while Shabana Azmi is seen pulling off a beautiful floral embroidered saree

The poster also gives a glimpse of the storyline, as being a mother, Shabana Azmi is sharing an affectionate gesture towards her daughter's love interest Divya Dutta that can be anticipated as an agreement towards a same-sex relationship which is uncommon in the society even till now.

In the poster, the makers also revealed the date of the trailer release. The trailer of Sheer Qorma would be released on February 25, 2020. Helmed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the movie reportedly depicts the story of two women who fall in love and try to break the societal norm to sustain their love.

Sheer Qorma is produced by Marijke DeSouza. The filmmakers have revealed two poster looks of the movie in the recent past. The first poster shows Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta sharing a moment of affection in the poster.

In the second poster, Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta are seen getting cozy with each other inside a room. Swara Bhasker is seen giving a warm hug to Divya while the latter smiles putting her head on Swara’s lap.