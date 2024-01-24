Poster Out! Here’s the second poster of Shaitaan featuring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Jyotika, teaser deets inside

MUMBAI: Recently, there have been a lot of movie announcements that have made the audience curious and excited, be it with the expectation with the storyline of the movie or be it the cast of the movie. There are times when the audience gets a unique treat due to the unique concept of the movie.

An actor like Ajay Devgn doesn't need an introduction because he has contributed greatly to the Hindi film industry and has been well-liked by viewers since the release of his debut film, "Phool Aur Kaante." The actor has received numerous accolades and made appearances in over 100 films.

In addition to his career as an actor, Ajay Devgn runs a production company called Ajay Devgn FFilms. He has also directed films such as Runway 34, Bholaa, and U Me Aur Hum.

Talking about Ajay Devgn as a producer, there’s an upcoming movie which is produced by him. There was a buzz about ‘Shaitaan’, a Hindi remake of a Gujarati movie named ‘Vash’ starring Janki Bodiwala.

After the official announcement of the movie, the makers released the first poster. Later, there was a report that the teaser of the movie will be released during the theatre shows of Fighter where the teaser would be played during the shows.

Now we are here with another update of the movie Shaitaan which is sure to excite the audience. The second poster of the movie is out wherein we can see more actors. Check out the poster below:

As we can see in the poster, R. Madhavan and Jyotika along with Ajay Devgn. The movie is directed by Vikas Behl. The teaser will be released tomorrow.

