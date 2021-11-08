POSTPONED! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding pushed to April 2022?

MUMBAI: In the recent weeks, there have been multiple reports of many celebrity weddings supposed to be taking place in the coming two months. The most prominent ones being Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s in November and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s in December. However, recent reports suggest that there might be only one wedding in December this year.

Earlier reports stated that Alia and Ranbir were planning to get married in December after finishing the last schedule of their first film together, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. However, according to latest reports, the wedding has been pushed to April 2022.

The reason being given for the postponement is the pending work commitments of both the actors. While Ranbir has been missing from the big screen for about three years now, he has a packed next two-year schedule with Brahmastra, Shamshera, Luv Ranjan’s romcom and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Whereas Alia too has a pretty hectic schedule as she has Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jee Le Zaraa and Takht, apart from Brahmastra.

While Ranbir and Alia have been quite open and vocal about their relationship, neither of them had come on record to talk about their wedding plans. Although, Ranbir had mentioned in an interview that had the pandemic not taken place, he would have gotten married by now. Even their family members, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor, have come on record to say even they don’t have an idea about the final date.

