Power Couple! Saba Azad cheers Hritik Roshan as the latter gears up for his upcoming movie; calls him ‘Ninja’

MUMBAI: The audience is definitely eagerly waiting for Hritik Roshan’s upcoming movie and he is soon coming up with an interesting lineup of films. Recently he was busy with Vikram Vedha and now, according to reports, the actor is gearing up for ‘Fighter’.

On Thursday, the actor posted some throwback clicks from his fitness routine for his upcoming movie ‘Fighter’ on Instagram. The actor was seen flaunting his extremely fit and chiseled body. He is seen donning black pants and a cap, jogging at a beach along with his trainer Kris Gethin.

He tagged his trainer in the caption and wrote, “@krisgethin are you ready? Hehe. I’m not. Got to get back #fighter mode #throwback”.

The actor is amongst the fittest and hottest actors in bollywood and he has been working with his trainer for several years. Kris also trains John Abraham and Ranveer Singh.

Hritik’s latest post received many comments from celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Anaita Shroff Adajania and Tisca Chopra. However, it was his girlfriend Saba’s comment that grabbed everyone’s attention. She wrote, “Yes you is. you was born ready!! Go ninja!! (sic).”

