Power-packed performer Rajkummar Rao’s Sri is now titled Srikanth, gets a new release date

MUMBAI: Power-packed performer Rajkummar Rao took to his social media handles to announce the new title and release date of his upcoming film, which was titled ’Sri’. The actor shared that the film will now be called ’Srikanth’ and will head to the theatres on the “auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya”, which is May 10 of this year. 'Srikanth' revolves around the inspiring journey of an industrialist Srikanth Bholla, who did not let his visual impairment come his way and eventually founded Bollant Industries.

"A remarkable true story that will open your eyes," Rajkummar Rao captioned his social media post.

The power-packed performer will be sharing the screen alongside Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in this upcoming biopic, which is helmed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.. Apart from 'Srikanth', Rao will also be seen in 'Stree 2'. He also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', 'Guns and Gulaabs Season 2' and 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' to his credit.