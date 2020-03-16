Powerful! Kareena Kapoor Khan backs Amrita Arora after she was age-shamed

Kareena shared this post in her stories too and motivated her by writing, "Way to go Amuuu."
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 21:52
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and her friendship with the Arora sisters, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora isn’t news to anybody. The actresses are often spotted together in the city, enjoying a fun time together.

Kareena and the Arora sisters were spotted together at KJo’s 50th Birthday bash and the event became the talk of the town. The trio shared some pictures of them together from the superb party too.

Also Raed: Interesting! Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to play 'Poo' again; details inside

In one of the posts shared by a media page, a user commented ‘Buddhi’ and Amrita took it upon herself to give it back to such trolls. Kareena Kapoor supported her friend in this.

Amrita wrote, “I keep seeing this on comments! If n when I bother to check unless it’s the one that comes up on top! So …buddhi is meant to be an insult?? Cos for me it’s just a word …a word that means old?! Yes, we are older ..n wiser …but you, are nameless, faceless, ageless? And so are your folks?!” She wrote this on her latest Instagram story and many people came in support, including her bestie, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena shared this post in her stories too and motivated her by writing, “Way to go Amuuu.” Malaika Arora too came out in support of her sister against the age-shaming. We see how she stood up for her, just like any good friend should and this just makes us more sure of their bond. 

Also Read: Friendship Goals! Kareena Kapoor Khan met one of her old classmates in Kalimpong; details inside

Credits: Bollywoodshaadis.com

