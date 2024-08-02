Powerful! “People who label it as propaganda, I don’t care about them” – Article 370 producer Aditya Dhar on movies being labelled as propaganda

MUMBAI: Since the beginning of the year, we have been intrigued with a lot of announcements of upcoming movies and one of those movies is Article 370 starring Yami Gautam, Priyamani and Arun Govil. With so many movies with promising trailers we already knew that this year is going to be amazing but the audience after all the trailers, the audience was waiting for the trailer of Article 370 as the audience previously enjoyed URI: The Surgical Strike. The movie comes from the same makers, this time Aditya Dhar takes on the seat of producer while Aditya Suhas Jambhale is the director.

Earlier, we reported to you about the trailer which really gave goose bumps to the audience. The visual effects, the dialogues and the BGM was loved by everyone.

Now the team of Article 370 got in a conversation with the media where they spilled some beans and gave interesting insights. During the conversation Aditya Dhar talked about his journey to URI: The Surgical Strike and what his production stands for.

Aditya Dhar said, “It took me almost 17-18 years to make URI: The Surgical Strike. I was supposed to direct my first film in 2009, That didn’t happen. I was supposed to direct my first film in 2011, that didn’t happen. 2013, 2014, 2015, for various reasons that didn’t happen. Finally URI happened after 10 years, in 2019 it released. I understood that there was a huge problem, which I feel, with our industry where the talent was not being backed. I met him (Aditya Suhas Jambhale) during 2019 national awards and we happened to speak to each other at that time. I realized that the kind of hunger and the kind of talent Jambhale has, he might even be better than me. So let’s give the best script to best deserving person. It’s not like I wouldn’t made a good film out of this, but I wouldn’t have made a better film than Jambhale has made. Our company’s motto is – Let’s give chance to people who are outsiders, who really deserve that opportunity, because I didn’t get it. I didn’t have any godfather or a ‘Maay-baap.’” Adding more to it, Aditya Dhar said, “The base is excellence. We have to strive for excellence, no matter what and give audience something which they have never experienced. That was the base with which we made URI also.”

Aditya Dhar was asked – Some people are saying that it’s a brilliant coincidence that the movie is releasing and the elections are also happening. Do you feel it’s unfair when people downplay your emotions and label it as a propaganda film?

On this, Aditya Dhar said, “People who label it as propaganda, I don’t care about them. I really don’t care about them because the whole point is that I know where it’s coming from and the Indian audience is very smart. They know which movie is about propaganda and which movie has a clean intention. If I’m working a director or a producer, the intent will always be right. The day the intent is wrong, I'll stop making films. It’s my observation, I might be wrong but I always thought that the downfall of agenda driven critics happened from URI. If you notice, all the people who has said such bad things about URI that time, audience just thronged to the theatres. They just went and the result was what happened with URI: The Surgical Strike. So the audience doesn’t care what your political agenda is. What it cares about is what is the intent of the filmmaker.”

