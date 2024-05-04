Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD gets briefly postponed?

MUMBAI: Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most expected films of 2024. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan film is supposed to be releasing on May 9, 2024. One of the biggest films to come out of Indian cinema, Kalki 2898 AD is an action packed fantasy drama with a hint of mythology. The movie made by Nag Ashwin is in the dystopian genre. It is something that has not been attempted in Indian cinema before. Kalki 2898 AD was supposed to be coming out in January 2024 but got postponed due to a number of factors. One of the main reasons was extensive VFX of the movie.

As per a report in Sakshi Post, the makers might release Kalki 2898 AD at a later date in May 2024. This is because of the elections in the state of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As we know, the voting for general elections in Telangana state will happen on May 13, 2024. The pre-voting activity will also be an intensive one. Telangana is the biggest market of Prabhas. The makers seem to be gauging every factor before the release.

It is being said that the budget is above Rs 600 crores. The VFX of the film is being done in India and abroad. The tech team of Mahindra has helped Nag Ashwin and co to design the futuristic vehicles used in the movie. The sets were made in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Prabhas and Disha Patani were recently in Italy for the shoot of a song. Kalki 2898 AD makers might be considering all options before finding the ideal release date. An official statement on this is still awaited from the makers, Vyjayanthi Films.

