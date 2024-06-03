Prabhas and Disha Patani shoot for a Kalki 2898 AD song in Italy

Set to take the big screen by storm, acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin's upcoming sci-fi epic â€˜Kalki 2898 AD' featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani has kept audiences intrigued ever since its announcement.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 22:59
movie_image: 
Prabhas

MUMBAI: Set to take the big screen by storm, acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin's upcoming sci-fi epic â€˜Kalki 2898 AD' featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani has kept audiences intrigued ever since its announcement.

Also read - Trolled! Disha Patani is getting brutally Trolled for her dressing sense at an event, netizens address her as Cheap

While major portions of the film have already been shot, the film's lead star Prabhas, along with co-star Disha Patani, director Nag Ashwin, and producer Priyanka Dutt, recently travelled to Italy to shoot a song for the film.

Interestingly, the song was filmed at the majestic Royal Palace of Caserta in Caserta, Italy. With its picturesque gardens, pools, fountains and cascades, this dreamy and historic location offered a breathtaking setting for the song, offering audiences a unique cinematic experience.

Announcing the same on social media, Team â€˜Kalki 2898 AD' shared a picture of Prabhas and Disha Patani with the entire crew and makers saying, "Italy lo aata paata"

Recently, present at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, â€˜Kalki 2898 AD' director Nag Ashwin spoke about his upcoming epic science-fiction entertainer and the timeline of events depicted in the film, along with the power of technology.

Nag Ashwin said, "I just wish definitely that there was more tech to help us make this film, like three-four years back when we were in preproduction. We are creating this new world like I am just looking at this picture right now on the screen, and all these different words that we are trying to create, we work with so many different concept artists and giving prompts, obviously, again, in a very personal, one on one sort of way, and try to give references and build this world. For example, our film starts in Mahabharat and it ends in 2898. That's the title of the film, it's called â€˜Kalki 2898 AD'. It spans 6,000 years of distance and time. So trying to create worlds that are there here, imagining what it could be like, still keeping it Indian and not make it look like a blade runner."

Also read - Trolled! Netizens trolls actress Disha Patani on her dressing, they are saying, "Ajeeb, why can't she wear full clothes"

Directed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, â€˜Kalki 2898 AD' is a multilingual film, a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future. The film is set to hit the screens pan-India on May 9, 2024.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - midday 

 

Nag Ashwin Kalki 2898 AD Deepika Padukone Amitabh Bachchan Kamal Haasan Prabhas Disha Patani Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 22:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Emraan Hashmi reveals that his wife threatens to leave him for this reason
MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi is one of the most extremely talented actors in Bollywood. Over the years, he has treated...
Prabhas and Disha Patani shoot for a Kalki 2898 AD song in Italy
MUMBAI: Set to take the big screen by storm, acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin's upcoming sci-fi epic â€˜Kalki 2898 AD'...
Trending News Today: From Shaan's inspiration to Kiran Rao's major revelation-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Dharmendra is going well after injury, here's what reports suggest
MUMBAI: Some time back, Dharmendra left fans concerned when he posted a picture of himself in the wee hours of the...
From Raazi to Tiger Zinda Hai, here are movies where female agents played a pivotal role
MUMBAI: With the introduction to YRF spy universe, we got to watch thrilling spy stories. We watched Pathaan, Tiger...
Exclusive! Yogesh Raj Bedi roped in for Boyhood Productions' next on Colors
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive updates from the...
Recent Stories
Emraan
Emraan Hashmi reveals that his wife threatens to leave him for this reason
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Emraan
Emraan Hashmi reveals that his wife threatens to leave him for this reason
Shaan
Trending News Today: From Shaan's inspiration to Kiran Rao's major revelation-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Dharmendra
Dharmendra is going well after injury, here's what reports suggest
Raazi
From Raazi to Tiger Zinda Hai, here are movies where female agents played a pivotal role
Shaitan
Shaitan box office Prediction: Looks like Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan starrer is all set for struggle
Shaan
Shaan on Kishore Kumar been his inspiration forever – Exclusive