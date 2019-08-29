Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho to beat Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan, predicts trade analyst

MUMBAI: Saaho is one of the much-awaited films of this year. Directed by Sujeeth, the upcoming action thriller stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor and will release on 30 August 2019. Saaho is a trilingual film- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

As the film is set to hit the theatres on Friday, here’s an early box-office prediction of the film. Speaking about the film first, Film Business and Trade Analyst Girish Johar told SpotboyE.com, “The film has already got a lot of traction. With the film getting a wide release, the makers are trying to have 3000-3500 plus screens for its Hindi version. Prabhas is a well established name and he is carrying his legacy forward after Baahubali. So, for his fans and Shraddha Kapoor’s fans, the excitement is very high. After watching the trailer, the film looks sleek and up market, targeting the youth. So, the film is expected to have a good start at the box-office.”

When asked about the collections at the box-office of Saaho, he said, “I always give a broad range, but this time, this time I’ll give broader. We all know Prabhas is a star from South, so it depends on how well he will do in the Hindi market and also how the content is. And there is no doubt that Prabhas has a huge fan following. So, I feel the film should open between Rs 15-20 crores. Despite having no holiday, these numbers are great. And if we combine South collections too, then the film may cross Rs 70 cr mark or even more. In South, Andhra government has allowed to have late night shows at the theatres, because the craze is so much.”

He added, “Thugs Of Hindostan is the biggest Hindi film which collected around Rs 52 cr for all languages. This is definitely going over TOH.”