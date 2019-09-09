News

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho continues to do well at the box office in its second weekend

By TellychakkarTeam
09 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: Saaho has been one of the much-awaited films of this year. Fans were supper excited to see the chemistry between the stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. The film released on 30 August 2019. Even though the film inspired some memes upon its release, it is still performing well at the box office. 

The film has managed to churn out decent numbers in its second weekend. The Sujeeth directorial has already crossed the ambitious Rs 100 crore mark in its first week itself. According to the latest report on the Boxofficeindia.com, on Sunday, the film has raked in a total of Rs 6.25 crore on its tenth day at the box office. The second-weekend collection of the film stands at a total of Rs 14.25 crore. The Hindi version of the film has managed to collect a total of Rs 129.25 crore in ten days at the box office.

