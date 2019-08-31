Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho leaves audience disappointed, ends up inspiring hilarious memes

MUMBAI: Saaho has been one of the much-awaited films of this year. Fans have been supper excited to see the chemistry between the stars, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. The film finally hit the theatres on 30 August 2019. With power-packed trailer and heavy VFX effect in the movie promos, the audience had high expectations from the film.
However, the film ended up garnering a poor result from the critics. In fact, the film has inspired a series of funny memes on the internet. The film which is helmed by Sujeeth was made with a mammoth budget of nearly Rs 350 crore but according to critics, the film failed to impress as it lacked a riveting storyline. While movie critics are struggling to rate the film, the audience has slammed the Prabhas starrer left, right and centre on its release.
Take a look at some of the memes right here:
1. After booking tickets of #Saaho— अमन (@TheAlteria) August 30, 2019
2. While watching the movie#Saahoreview pic.twitter.com/AvBOijLmnD
#Saahoreview— முகவரி™ (@mugavariii) August 30, 2019
Expectations Vs Reality pic.twitter.com/OAPUjIbOCw
Pic 1 : Saaho trailer— MINS (@Inima00) August 30, 2019
Pic 2 : Saaho movie.
#Saaho #SaahoReview pic.twitter.com/QgtwFgQ5RJ
Prabhas After Bahubali movie— प्रोफसर उन्जॉय Raja babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) August 30, 2019
Prabhas After Saaho movie #Saahoreview pic.twitter.com/22kPpzFbsQ
1~ Expectations— Shαshωαt (@_Shakti_maan) August 30, 2019
2~ Reality #Saahoreview #Saaho pic.twitter.com/kbpN0dBx4e
#Saaho #SahooReview pic.twitter.com/1c0c2X7sFw— That day (@elonmurthy) August 30, 2019
How is #saaho?— போஸ்பாண்டி :) (@Boseppandi) August 30, 2019
This is the audience reaction#Saahoreview pic.twitter.com/CYe3zAT0R6
My #Saaho Review pic.twitter.com/M70wgAGRBC— . (@_notsoinnocent_) August 30, 2019
Shradha kapoor to audience (sitting in theatres):#Saaho #Saahoreview pic.twitter.com/AOYpUHJz4x— PRINCE SINGH (@theprincesingh0) August 30, 2019
Public reaction after watching Saaho #Saahoreview pic.twitter.com/nSkWxnjHxE— संस्कारज़म (@Being_Sanskaari) August 30, 2019
