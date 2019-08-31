News

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho leaves audience disappointed, ends up inspiring hilarious memes

MUMBAI: Saaho has been one of the much-awaited films of this year. Fans have been supper excited to see the chemistry between the stars, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. The film finally hit the theatres on 30 August 2019. With power-packed trailer and heavy VFX effect in the movie promos, the audience had high expectations from the film.

However, the film ended up garnering a poor result from the critics. In fact, the film has inspired a series of funny memes on the internet. The film which is helmed by Sujeeth was made with a mammoth budget of nearly Rs 350 crore but according to critics, the film failed to impress as it lacked a riveting storyline. While movie critics are struggling to rate the film, the audience has slammed the Prabhas starrer left, right and centre on its release.

Take a look at some of the memes right here:

