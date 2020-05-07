Prabhas' Baahubali 2 crossed a 1000 crores at the box office 3 years ago on this day!

MUMBAI: Prabhas is an actor who has done exceptionally well with his performance in the two-part epic action drama film Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The actor gave an earth-shattering performance in the film and gained PAN India popularity in no time.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion won numerous accolades and quickly gained worldwide popularity soon after it's release owing to Prabhas' phenomenal acting and on-screen presence.

7th of May, 2017 marked the day that the movie crossed a jaw-dropping 1000 crores at the box office within just 10 days of its release and today is the day it has been 3 years since the time the movie earned a 1000 crores.

Words would not be enough to hail the success and glory that Superstar Prabhas has achieved with the film. Baahubali has certainly become a top trending film that manages to grasp the viewers whenever it is being played, even if the viewers have watched the film numerous times.

Prabhas has set records that are sky-high and his performance in Baahubali was undoubtedly one of the most remarkable performances ever due to which the film completely shook the box office and created tremors in the industry. The film even had the honor and pride of being the only non-English film premiered at Royal Albert Hall.

Superstar Prabhas is always going strong and next on the actor's plate is his 20th film followed by his next world-wide release with Nag Ashwin which will surely be another super hit that the actor will grace upon the audience. Just keep on the lookout for his next sensational performance!