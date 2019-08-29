Prabhas fan dies of electric shock

MUMBAI: In an extremely unfortunate incident, a fan of Prabhas lost his life while trying to fix a poster of Saaho at a cinema hall.

Before a film’s release, fans decorating the cinema halls with posters, banners and garlands of their favourite star are a normal thing. However, a fan of Prabhas ended up losing his life while doing the same. On Wednesday, a Prabhas fan named Venkatesh Nayak died due to electrocution. The incident took place at a local cinema hall in Mahbubnagar. Reportedly, the fan in question was trying to fix the movie banner and got in contact with a cable wire and that’s when he took his last breath. During the incident, the boy was standing on the top of the cinema hall and after getting the electric shock, he instantly fell off the premises. Reports added that the police have started with the investigation on this incident

