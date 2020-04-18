Prabhas’ fans are like no others as they provide food for those in need during this pandemic!

MUMBAI: Pan-India star Prabhas is an actor who has built his roots strong and along with that the love that he has invoked in his fans is just irreplaceable!

Amidst the global pandemic, the prabhas army has united as one to feed the underprivileged and help support as much as they can.

The fan club took to social media and shared,

"Vijayawada #Prabhas fans distrusting food packets , fruits & Butter milk to needy people "

"Gopalapatanam" #Vizag #Prabhas fans distributed food for road side people..."

"Vijayawada #Prabhas Fans Distributed Over 500 ButterMilk Bottles For Needy People..."

The army has done an amazing job from their end in supporting who are facing backlash from the lockdown caused by the pandemic. Earlier, Prabhas also donated a whooping amount of Rs. 4 crores to help the government fight the impacts of the pandemic. Its commendable how everyone is doing their bit in saving the world!

Prabhas has a hulking fanbase and his fans always show his love towards the actor and help in whatever way they can!

Its amazing to see how everyone is working as a team to get through the pandemic as smoothly as possible!

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen in his 20th film followed by a Nag Ashwin directorial which is going to be a PAN-WORLD release!