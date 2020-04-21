Prabhas is a phenomenal actor and his immeasurable fandom is proof of it!

MUMBAI: Superstar Prabhas’ glorious performance in the epic two part film of Baahubali not only gained colossal popularity in the nation, but also in the whole wide world. He has lit the cinemas aflame with his substantial presence whenever he has made an appearance on-screen.

The actor absolutely nails all his roles with his fiery passion and always makes a lasting impact at the box office. The actor's film Baahubali had an Honor to be one of the first non-English films to be premiered at Royal Albert Hall where the biggest and the best of the musicians have performed.

Sahoo was another hit film by Prabhas alongside Shraddha Kapoor which did exceedingly well in the cinemas.

Prabhas’ magnificent entry scenes are always greeted with applause and whistles as the audience is always thrilled to see the actor on-screen.

The actor is highly in demand among film-makers as well due to his expansive fandom and sensational performances.

Prabhas is to make an appearance next in his 20th film followed by his next world-wide release with Nag Ashwin which will surely be another super hit that the actor will grace the audience with. Just hang on for his next staggering performance!