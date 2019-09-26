Prabhas to play Ravana opposite Hrithik Roshan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana?

MUMBAI: There are a lot of speculations in the entertainment world around Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious venture Ramayana. There is a buzz that Hrithik Roshan will play Ram, whereas Deepika Padukone might play the role of Sita. Now, the latest we hear is that the makers have approached Prabas to play Ravana in the movie.



As per media sources, the makers have given the movie a budget of Rs. 600 crores, which is the highest amount to be sanctioned for any Bollywood movie. It will be released across India in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. So they have already bounced the idea off to Prabhas. The team wants the Baahubali star to come on board as Ravana because they feel he will add more personality to the character. He also has the build of Ravana, and with Hrithik and Deepika playing Ram and Sita, it will be the perfect casting.Well, it will be interesting to see the three together on screen.