Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' set for big pre-release event

MUMBAI : Prabhas' upcoming romantic drama 'Radhe Shyam' is gearing up for its theatrical release on January 14. With only a couple of weeks left for the release, the makers are planning a grand pre-release event.

The makers of 'Radhe Shyam' have planned for the pre-release event on December 23, at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. 'Radhe Shyam's theatrical trailer will also be out on the same day, midway through the event with several bigwigs.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas plays a palmist in the movie, as he was introduced with a promo a few weeks ago. Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, is playing a glam role.

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree will be seen as Prabhas' mother in 'Radhe Shyam', which is billed as an epic love story.

Up until now, 'Radhe Shyam's promotions were largely confined to lyrical videos and promos. With the lavish pre-release event, the makers are aiming to build the hype around the movie.

SOURCE : IANS