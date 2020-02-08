Prabhas' Saaho makes a historic mark on satellite. Find out!!

MUMBAI: Prabhas has always given the best of entertainment and has ensured that his characters stay etched in our memories. From his first film to his most recent, every film has emerged as a blockbuster. All his films are loved by the audiences and the actor leaves no part of his character untouched. Prabhas shook the audience in 2019 with Saaho.

Along with Saaho, Baahubali also made a historic mark when the media ratings touching the sky. Prabhas enjoys not only Pan-Indian fandom but people around the world are crazy about the Baahubali superstar. Prabhas marked his Bollywood debut with the magnum opus Saaho and took the nation by a storm with the high octane thriller.

Prabhas's first Hindi movie, Saaho crossed the 100 crores mark on the box office collection, and “Saaho” recently reached 400 crores gross collection mark. Prabhas has proved his acting at every stage and has won fans' hearts with his comic timing, action hero avatars and his drool-worthy body. The fan base has been growing steadily with every movie.

Prabhas has been ruling the industry with his promising performances and surely the charm does not seem to cease at all. The actor has built up the fan base from scratch and has always ensured that he delivers the best on-screen. There was no looking back or stopping once the actor started.

Prabhas' next movie is again going to be a pan-India release and will see Pooja Hegde with the actor. The movie will be produced by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV creations. The movie will be directed by Radha Krishna in Telugu and will be simultaneously dubbed in other languages.