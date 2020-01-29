News

Prabhas' 'Saaho' releases in Japan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jan 2020 02:00 AM

MUMBAI: After wooing Indian audiences, Prabhas-starrer "Saaho" is currently having a theatrical run in Japan. The movie released here on Monday.

"Saaho" is Prabhas' first release since his blockbuster "Bahubali" series. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. In India, the Sujeeth directorial hit the big screen on August 30 last year.

A few days ago, the trailer of "Saaho" was unveiled in Japan. A video doing the rounds on the internet shows a Japanese audience cheering loudly even as the trailer plays on screen.

Prabhas will next be seen opposite Pooja Hegde in a romantic movie.

Tags > Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Bahubali, Pooja Hegde, TellyChakkar,

