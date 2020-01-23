Prabhu Deva to direct Tiger 3 for Salman Khan

MUMBAI: After his fall-out with Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar, the Tiger franchise is rumoured to have fallen into the hands of Salman Khan’s current favourite filmmaker Prabhu Deva. It is to be noted that Prabhu Deva is doing two back-to-back films with Salman.

After Dabangg 3, they have already begun work on Radhe, which is the unofficial sequel to Wanted, the film Prabhu Deva directed for Salman in 2008. We now hear that Salman has offered the next film in the Tiger series after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai to Prabhu Deva.

Prabhu Deva says it’s too early to talk about any another project right now.

Currently, Prabhu Deva is busy with his forthcoming Radhe with Salman Khan. The movie is set to hit the theatres on Eid 2020 clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmi Bomb.

Also, Prabhu Deva will be seen in his next Bollywood movie Street Dancer 3, which hits theatres on January 24.

