Prakash Raj calls The Kashmir Files a ‘nonsense film’ says, “you can’t fool people”

MUMBAI : Actor Prakash Raj, who is known for his work in Bollywood and South movies, is known to voice his opinions about hot topics. The Singham actor who was recently in the news for schooling the boycott gang who boycotted Shah Rukh Khan’s starrer Pathaan. He compared the trolls to dogs who bark but don’t bite.

The Wanted actor is now in the news for bashing The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri. He received a lot of backlash for taking a dig at the Anupam Kher starrer. At a recent event he said, “The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spits on them. The director is asking why I am not getting Oscar. He will not even get a Bhaskar. I tell you because there is a sensitive media out there. Here you can do a propaganda film. According to my sources, they have invested around Rs. 2000 crore to only make films like this. But you can’t fool people all the time.”

Dear supreme Actor turned Producer.. will you arm twist these files too .. and release them #justasking pic.twitter.com/IuiEslWidB — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 19, 2022

It all started after Prakash Raj tweeted post The Kashmir Files released, “Dear supreme actor turned producer… will you arm twist these files too? And release them? #JustAsking.” One netizen commented, “shame on you mr.prakash Raj, i was always admire you as a actor,but instant of supporting kashmiri pandit you started politics here.”

