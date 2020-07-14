Pranati Rai Prakash goes back to memory lane shares this awesome video from "India's Next Top Model"

MUMBAI : After her Bollywood debut in the film "Family of Thakurganj", Pranati Rai Prakash got the chance to work with one of India’s leading directors, Imtiaz Ali opposite Kartik Aaryan in "Love Aaj Kal 2'' which was loved by her fans. Pranati Rai Prakash has been the winner of "India Next Top Model" and also a semi finalist in "Femina Miss India 2015” winning many titles.

Model turned actress Pranati shared an awesome video of her from the days of “India's next top model” where she was seen doing a photo shoot hanging on a ring. Check out the video,

Talking about that day Pranati shared some of the insights, how she managed to execute such a difficult task, Pranati said, "Quote: I really love challenges because they bring out the best in me. I love participating in competitions and proving my metal and also for middle class people, there are limited platforms to prove one’s talents, competitions are one. And I appreciate how maintaining a good fitness level has always helped me at my work, be it handling stress and hectic routine or simply photoshoots."

After playing a lead in the most loved Web series "Manphodganj Ki Binny" Pranati is all set to be seen in her upcoming Alt Balaji web series "Cartel”.