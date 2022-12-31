Pranutan Bahl says, “I want to do a lot of work, and I hope not to be single in 2023” – Exclusive

MUMBAI : Mohnish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan Bahl made her Bollywood debut with the film Notebook which was produced by Salman Khan and directed by Nitin Kakkar. The movie, which also featured Zaheer Iqbal in the lead role, didn’t do a great business at the box office, but was praised by the critics a lot, and Pranutan’s performance in it was appreciated.

Till now, people watch Notebook on OTT and praise Pranutan for her performance in it. The actress was last seen in the 2021 release Helmet, and she once again impressed one and all with her performance in the film.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Pranutan and spoke to her about how her 2022 was, what she is looking forward to in 2023, and more…

How would you sum up your 2022?

2022 was about a lot of travelling to new places; I met new people, and had new experiences. It was great. So, a lot of gratitude for whatever happened in 2022.

What are your New Year celebrations plans?

I am at my home in Lonavala with my family. We will be here and then we will cut a small cake and sleep (laughs). That’s a ritual that we have every year.

What are you looking forward to in 2023?

I want to do a lot of work, and I hope not to be single in 2023. Of course, good health and peace of mind; these are the things I am looking forward to in 2023.

