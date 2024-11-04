Prashant Narayanan reveals the shocking reason he turned down Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti, ‘I’d been attached to the project for a year but…’

MUMBAI : Actor Prashant Narayanan is a well known face in the world of acting. He has been part of many films and big projects. The actor reveals he turned down the BAFTA-nominated film Rang De Basanti because of a shocking reason. The role eventually went to Sharman Joshi.

Also Read-Woah! Throwback to the time when Aamir Khan revealed how he 'accidentally' became an actor

Opening up about the fiasco, Prashant said, “I turned down Rang De Basanti because the person who they’d sent to discuss money with me was rude. He’ll never forget what I told him, I can’t repeat it here. Aamir and all are my friends, he really likes me. I spent a year on that film with Rakeysh Mehra, I was doing the role that Sharman eventually did. Then Rakeysh offered me Siddharth’s role, but I was in Canada by then.”

He further added, “The disagreement happened over money. I’d been attached to the project for a year, I was doing script readings, speaking with Rakeysh. I thought he’d handle the financial discussion himself, but it was some production person. I went to meet him and he said, ‘This is what we’re ready to offer’. I asked, ‘Have you already decided or is this a negotiation’? I told him, ‘Yeh mere 6 mahine ke conveyance ka paisa hai (This is what I’d spend on conveyance for six months)’. He told me that I’m getting an opportunity to work with Aamir, so I shouldn’t be this stubborn. What I told him next I can’t repeat here.”

Rang De Basanti was a huge hit and got critical acclaim. The film also starrered, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, and Alice Patten.

Also Read-Prashant Narayanan says, “I do things where I feel that if I am there in a particular project it will make a difference” – Exclusive

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress