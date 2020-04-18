Prassthanam actor Sanjay Dutt compares lockdown period to his jail life

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt is known for films like Prassthanam, Agneepath, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., among others. The Bollywood star has a huge fan following.

The actor has tasted success in his life, but things have not been easy for him. Apart from being a successful star, he has been a part of many controversies. The actor was convicted to five years or 60 months in prison for the illegal possession of arms in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. After a 23-year trial, the actor was put behind bars and was released from jail on 25 February 2016. This he has compared to the current lockdown. The entire nation is observing lockdown till 3 May. During the latest interaction, when Prassthanam actor was asked about his life in lockdown he said he has already spent his past in lockdown.

Speaking to Times Of India, Sanjay said, “Acting is a physically and mentally demanding job. This isolation has given me time to recharge my batteries, rest out mentally and prepare for my next set of roles. It takes a lot of time and energy to prepare for a role, especially, given the complex characters that I enjoy playing. I am also spending a lot of time connecting with my family virtually, which is the most important thing in my life. When the lockdown was announced, unfortunately, Maanayata and my children were already in Dubai.”

Comparing this to his jail life, he added, “In the past, I have spent periods of my life in a lockdown. Back then and even now, the one thought that stays with me is the way I miss my family. For me, they are everything. Thanks to technology, I can see and talk to them multiple times in a day, and yet, I miss them terribly. These times teach you about the fragility of life, and the value of moments spent with your loved ones. We should count our blessings, and never take them for granted.”

Credits: Times Of India, SpotboyE.com