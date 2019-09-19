News

Prassthanam’s Sanjay Dutt confirms that Munna Bhai MBBS 3 is happening

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Sep 2019 05:27 PM

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi starrer comedy-drama film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. went on to win the hearts of viewers. Viewers also loved its series and are eagerly waiting for Munna Bhai MBBS 3. Now, to make the fans happy, Sanjay Dutt has confirmed that Munna Bhai MBBS 3 is happening.

At a recent press conference for upcoming film Prassthanam, Sanjay Dutt was asked for an update on the third part of Munna Bhai series. To which, the actor revealed that the film is happening for sure and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is currently on its scripting stage. He also added that the script is expected to be finalised soon and is expected to get rolling by the end of next year. 

Tags > Prassthanam, Sanjay Dutt, Munna Bhai MBBS 3, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
19 Sep 2019 04:22 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Amazon Prime The Family Man’s cast spill each other’s secrets
Amazon Prime The Family Man’s cast spill each... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
19 Sep 2019 04:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Courtroom Drama in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma
Courtroom Drama in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda

past seven days