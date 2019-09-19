Prassthanam’s Sanjay Dutt confirms that Munna Bhai MBBS 3 is happening

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi starrer comedy-drama film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. went on to win the hearts of viewers. Viewers also loved its series and are eagerly waiting for Munna Bhai MBBS 3. Now, to make the fans happy, Sanjay Dutt has confirmed that Munna Bhai MBBS 3 is happening.

At a recent press conference for upcoming film Prassthanam, Sanjay Dutt was asked for an update on the third part of Munna Bhai series. To which, the actor revealed that the film is happening for sure and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is currently on its scripting stage. He also added that the script is expected to be finalised soon and is expected to get rolling by the end of next year.