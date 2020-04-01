News

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar’s marriage hits a rough patch; a well wisher reacts

Prateik Babbar is known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Dhobi Ghaat, Ekk Deewana Tha, among others. His marriage is reportedly on the rocks. A well wisher has reacted to the reports. Find out.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2020 02:29 PM

MUMBAI: Prateik Babbar has acted in many films. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Dhobi Ghaat, Ekk Deewana Tha and Baaghi 2 are some of his film projects. 

On the personal front, he tied the knot with Sanya Sagar on 23 January 2019. However, now things seem to have changed between the two. His marriage is reportedly on the rocks.  

While Prateik had denied it earlier, a source close to Sanya and Prateik had maintained otherwise. When spotboye.com got in touch with a person who knows the two, the well wisher however said that he had not been told but if Sanya and Prateik had hit a rocky patch in their marriage,  'they need to be given time and space to sort it out'. Hope the couple sorts out their differences soon. 

Credits: SpotboyE.com

Tags Prateik Babbar Sanya Sagar Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na Dhobi Ghaat Ekk Deewana Tha Baaghi 2 Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Romantic pictures of Jethalal and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Checkout the most stylish hairdo of TV actresses

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here