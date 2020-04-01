Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar’s marriage hits a rough patch; a well wisher reacts

MUMBAI: Prateik Babbar has acted in many films. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Dhobi Ghaat, Ekk Deewana Tha and Baaghi 2 are some of his film projects.

On the personal front, he tied the knot with Sanya Sagar on 23 January 2019. However, now things seem to have changed between the two. His marriage is reportedly on the rocks.

While Prateik had denied it earlier, a source close to Sanya and Prateik had maintained otherwise. When spotboye.com got in touch with a person who knows the two, the well wisher however said that he had not been told but if Sanya and Prateik had hit a rocky patch in their marriage, 'they need to be given time and space to sort it out'. Hope the couple sorts out their differences soon.

Credits: SpotboyE.com