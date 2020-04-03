Is Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar’s marriage on the rocks? Sanya reacts

MUMBAI: Prateik Babbar has acted in many films. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Dhobi Ghaat, Ekk Deewana Tha and Baaghi 2 are some of his film projects.

On the personal front, he tied the knot with Sanya Sagar on 23 January 2019. However, now things seem to have changed between the two. His marriage is reportedly on the rocks. Earlier, Prateik had denied it. Now, when SpotboyE.com got in touch with Sanya, she did not deny their issue, but she also did not give any update on the same. Instead she asked a few questions to the portal. When she was requested to talk about her differences with Prateik, without denying, she said, "Who gave you my number? And who gave you this news? And why are u calling me for this? I really don't wish to entertain such talk," and then hung up when the portal told her that her husband has deleted most of their honeymoon pictures.

Credits: SpotboyE.com