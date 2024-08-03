Pratibha Ranta, the lead of the most loved film 'Laapataa Ladies' distributes pamphlets all over the city for the offer of Rs. 100 tickets for the film on Women's Day!

Pratibha Ranta

MUMBAI: Jio Studios & Aamir Khan Productions' Laapataa Ladies is indeed one of the most loved films that has arrived with an interesting story. The film has emerged as the most-reviewed film that is winning hearts. As the film is enjoying a phenomenal run in the theaters, the team is leaving no stone unturned to spread the word of the film across all corners. The lead actress of the film Pratibha Ranta was seen distributing pamphlets of the film that is about the offer that makers have brought on the occasion of International Women's Day for the tickets of the film available at Rs. 100 on this special occasion. 

Laapataa Ladies is a story that speaks volumes about Women and their lives. Considering this, the makers dropped a special offer on the occasion of Women's Day to make the tickets of the film available at Rs. 100 nationwide. Spreading the word about the same, its lead actress Pratibha Ranta has come to the streets to distribute the posters of the film in the city. She was seen interacting with the people on the streets of Mumbai and telling them about the offer. She shared the video on social media and wrote a caption - 

"#LaapataaLadies tickets will be available for 100 Rs. on Women’s day tomorrow! Toh sab ladiejjj jaake dekho - kyuki madam baalik hai, mann marzi ki maalik hai "

In the video, Pratibha Ranta was also seen mentioning how she got the idea of distributing posters of the film on the streets from Aamir Khan. She mentioned that Aamir Khan also distributed the pamphlets of his film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on the streets when it was released and she is doing the same. 

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, The film is now released in cinemas. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

