Pregger Anushka Sharma opts for a comfy look for her visit to the doctor's clinic; SEE PICS

MUMBAI: The undisputed queen of Bollywood Anushka Sharma has all the reasons to overjoy as she nears her third trimester. Anushka is soon going to embrace parenthood with the love of her life Virat Kohli. Having said that, she looks extremely radiant in that maternity glow that only makes our hearts flutter. Needless to say, whenever, she steps out in the city, consider camera lens go wild and crazy and that's exactly what happened recently when the actor was spotted in Juhu today. The Zero actor was spotted in the city as she paid a visit to her doctor probably for a regular check-up.

Taking extra care and considering the current scenario, the actor was seen wearing a face mask. For the outing, she was seen wearing a comfy black outfit along with a cute gold chain. Anushka spent most of her pregnancy days in Dubai, supporting her husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli who was playing for Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL). Not so long ago, she returned to India and jumped to her work commitments while finishing it off as scheduled. Earlier, she was spotted in different ensembles and all of them stole our hearts. Her comfy and casual outings were noteworthy and this latest attire is also one of them.

On 11 December, loving called as Virushka by their fans, celebrated their wedding anniversary and marking this special day, Anushka penned a sweet note for her hubby. Sharma shared a candidly adorable picture and captioned the photo with, “3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us Miss you.” Wishing Anushka Sharma on their 3rd wedding anniversary, Virat Kohli wrote, “3 years and onto a lifetime together.”

Well, we really wish Anushka Sharma a smooth pregnancy!

