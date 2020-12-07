Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan visit THIS place before returning back to Mumbai; PICS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Bebo recently posted on her social media handle that she is bidding goodbye to her Himalayan holiday. The actor dashed off to Dharamshala to accompany her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan who was shooting for his upcoming film, Bhoot Police, also starring Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. However, before making a return to Mumbai, the duo, along with their son Taimur Ali Khan, visited the tea estate, The Lodge in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. A few UNSEEN pictures of them soaking in the sun and chatting over lunch with the officials were shared on their Instagram account.

In the pictures, we see Saif and Kareena posing with an announcement board that welcomes both of them to The Lodge. In one of the pictures, we see the Pataudis posing for a click amidst the tea garden. Their Instagram page shared the picture along with a caption that read, "It was so much fun hosting the adorable Taimur and incredibly sweet @kareenakapoorkhan and #saifalikhan for lunch at The Lodge and a visit to our tea estate. It was a great afternoon spent soaking in the sun and chatting over lunch! #thelodgeatwah #funinthesun #lunchhangouts"

Announcing her return to home on Instagram, she shared a glamorous selfie along with a caption that bids farewell to Palampur, "Bye bye Palampur What a brilliant experience... and hello Mumbaiii... I’m coming home"

Along with Saif and Bebo, actors Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora also accompanied them to Dharamshala. While Arjun and Saif shot for their film, Bhoot Police, Malla and Bebo used to enjoy the winters in the city. In fact, Arjun even became his Ki And Ka co-star's personal photographer as he clicked some adorable candid snaps of Taimur as well as the couple's.

Credits: spotboye