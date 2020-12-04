Preity Zinta is back to 'ghar ki kheti'

MUMBAI: With Los Angeles going into lockdown ahead of Christmas, actress Preity Zinta is getting back to gardening. She says it is her way to stay positive.



"Back to my ghar ki kheti… Now that LA is in a 3 week lockdown I'm loving getting back to gardening and being one with nature," she wrote on Instagram along with a video.



"It's my way of staying positive, appreciating the simpler things in life & connecting with the earth cuz when life gives you lemons it's time to make lemonade and nimbo ka achaar (lemon pickle) I'm sure mom will be very proud of me when she watches this video cuz she inspired me to get into gardening... Thank you Ma... Love you," she added.



She shared the post with hashtags #Gharkikheti, #Organic, #organicgardening and #Soproud.



In the video, she shows her lemon plant, and the lemons she plucked saying she is going to make some lemonade.



Yesterday, Preity, who is currently in the city, shared a selfie with husband Gene Goodenough. In the selfie, Preity and Gene wear masks. The empty streets of Los Angeles can be seen in the background, lit up and decorated for Christmas.



"The streets are empty again as LA goes into another 3 week lockdown. I cannot believe this is happening again. Take care everyone. Stay safe everyone and plsss wear your masks," shared the actress on Instagram advising everyone to stay safe amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.