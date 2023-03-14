Preity Zinta shocks her fans with her recent appearance; netizens say, "Omg I couldn't recognize her"

MUMBAI: Preity Zinta has been away from the big screens for the past many years. While there have been reports of her comeback, there hasn’t been any official announcement about it. However, Preity is quite active on social media and shares pictures and videos on Instagram to keep her fans updated about what she is doing in her personal life.

The 48-year-old actress recently attended an event and shared the pictures of the same on social media. While she looked stunning in the black gown, the actress’ fans were shocked to see her face and they claimed that they couldn’t recognize her.

A netizen commented, “Face totally changed... How???” Another Instagram user wrote, “wait what ??? she PZ ?? her face is so changed.” One more netizen commented, “Omg i cudn't recognize her..” Check out the comments below...

Well, Preity has surely lost some weight, but it looks like in the above post the camera angle is wrong as in other pictures from the event she isn’t looking much different. Check out the posts below...

What do you think, has Preity actually done something to her face? Let us know in the comments below.

Preity was last seen on the big screens in Bhaiaji Superhit which was a long-delayed movie and became a disaster at the box office. Last year, it was announced that she will be making a comeback with a project titled The Kitty Party. However, there’s no update on it.

