Prem Chopra reflects on working with three generations of Kapoors

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Prem Chopra, known for his six-decade-long career in Bollywood, recently opened up about his experiences working with three generations of the Kapoor family - Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview, he highlighted the importance of talent in the film industry and shared anecdotes from his interactions with the Kapoor clan.

Chopra spoke fondly about his friendship with the late Rishi Kapoor, emphasizing that despite coming from a privileged background, Rishi succeeded in the industry solely based on his acting prowess. He mentioned that while some industry insiders may have had advantages, ultimately, talent is what sets individuals apart. Chopra noted that Rishi was a sought-after actor due to his exceptional skills, and he had to prove himself despite being given a break on a platter.

The veteran actor also reminisced about his camaraderie with Rishi Kapoor and Jeetendra, describing them as 'jolly good chaps.' He humorously revealed that their conversations often revolved around topics like women, and they used to play pranks on each other. Chopra highlighted the camaraderie among them, noting that their wives also became part of their social gatherings over time.

Also Read: Fascinating! Prem Chopra Reveals Deleted Scenes from Animal, Expresses Surprise at Continued Love from Fans

Regarding his work with the youngest Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Chopra praised the actor's dedication and talent. He expressed admiration for Ranbir's commitment to his craft, describing him as a fine actor who deeply immerses himself in his roles. Chopra and Ranbir had previously collaborated on the film Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and more recently on Animal.

While Chopra is related to the Kapoor family through marriage, he emphasized that in the film industry, relationships do not guarantee success. He stressed the importance of proving oneself through hard work and dedication, highlighting his own journey of starting with small roles and gradually building his career. Despite any perceived advantages, Chopra believes that in the film industry, everyone must earn their place based on merit and talent.

Prem Chopra's insights offer a glimpse into the evolving dynamics of relationships and talent in Bollywood, showcasing the importance of hard work and perseverance in the competitive world of cinema.

Also Read: Interesting! Prem Chopra believes Ranbir Kapoor is the 'Right Choice' for his biopic

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Indian Express

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.