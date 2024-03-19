Prepare yourself for an unforgettable cinematic experience with Kanguva! The marvelous teaser from Suriya Sivakumar and Studio Green's big-scale film OUT Now

movie_image: 
Suriya Sivakumar

MUMBAI : After a long month of waiting, Studio Green and Suriya Sivakumar have unveiled the teaser of the magnum opus and much-awaited 'Kanguva'. Ever since the film was announced, it has got the industry and the fans buzzing about it, and the character poster featuring superstar Suriya as the Mighty Warrior and Bobby Deol as the antagonist has piqued the excitement to a sky-high level. 

With the sizzling teaser from the film being released, fans couldn’t have asked for a better gift. In the 50-second breathtaking teaser, Suriya is seen as a mighty and ruthless warrior. The action sequences in the teaser promise to be an unforgettable cinematic experience, with Bobby Deol joining as the antagonist and in a never-before-seen avatar. The marvelous teaser gives us an insight into the larger-scale world of the film.

The teaser also presents the vision of the filmmaker Siva to the world, as he has mounted the film on an unimaginable level with the rock-solid support of Studio Green, as together they gave the project international dynamics, making it stand neck-to-neck with Hollywood films.

Sharing the teaser on social media, the makers wrote,

"Here’s the phenomenon 

#Kanguva Sizzle Tease is here

#KanguvaSizzle"

 

 

Studio Green K.E. Gnanavel Raja holds a prominent stature in the world of the South Indian film industry for churning out many blockbuster hits in the last 16 years, including films like the ‘Singam’ series, ‘Paruthi Veeran’, ‘Siruthai’, ‘Komban’, ‘Naan Mahan Alla’, ‘Madras’, 'Teddy', and recently ‘Pathu Thala’.

Kanguva promises a raw, rustic, and new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances, and never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and a musical score by ‘Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe in early 2024.


 

 
 

 

 

 

 

