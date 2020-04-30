Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourns Rishi Kapoor’s death

MUMBAI: The demise of Rishi Kapoor has shocked everyone. The veteran actor passed away this morning at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had then traveled to New York wherein he underwent treatment. He stayed there with his wife, actor Neetu Kapoor for almost a year and returned to Mumbai in September 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Rishi Kapoor a “powerhouse of talent.” “Multifaceted, endearing and lively…this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti,” he wrote on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called it “a terrible week for Indian cinema.” “This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief,” Gandhi tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to express condolences. He wrote, “Anguished by the passing away of noted film actor Rishi Kapoor. He carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances. My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

Saddened by the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor who left a profound imprint on Bollywood by his versatile acting. Have grown up watching many of his films since my student days.

A great loss to the world of creativity.

My sincere condolences!

ॐ शान्ति!! — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 30, 2020

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, “The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Om Shanti.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career,” he added. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah wrote, “From Bobby to Karz to Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai, your movies & some of the dialogues have been such an integral part of my childhood. You made a little hut in Gulmarg an iconic place with one song. Farewell @chintskap & thankyou for the memories.”

Actor-politician Hema Malini wrote on Twitter, “Unbelievable that such a warm human being-Rishi Kapoor is no more!…Both tragedies have happened in ths terrible time of corona & it is too much to digest.Such a wonderful actor,Rishi, snuffed out just whn we thot he was recovering.Sad tht we cannot pay our last respects to this lovely person.We are all with the Kapoors in spirit in ths tragedyFolded hands.”

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, and children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.

May his soul rest in peace!

