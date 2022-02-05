Prithviraj director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi on how he lived with the project for 18 years before attempting to make this big screen entertainer

Prithviraj director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi on how he lived with the project for 18 years before attempting to make this big

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar’s hugely awaited next, Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj, is being directed by noted film-maker and historian Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The director admits that he lived with this story for 18 years before deciding to make it into a big screen entertainer with Aditya Chopra.

Chandraprakash reveals, “Prithviraj is my dream project. It’s a script that I have nurtured for a long, long time because of the extensive research work that was needed before I even attempted to make a film on this mighty and legendary king. To be precise, Prithviraj’s final research took about six months for me to be fully satisfied that every single fact was checked multiple times.”

He adds, “I read many books on his life to ensure that we are doing justice to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in our film. Today, I’m deeply satisfied as a writer and film-maker that I took this time before I could realise my dream. There is no Samrat like Prithviraj in our history and I hope our film is a fitting tribute to his valour and magnanimous way of life.”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 12:25

