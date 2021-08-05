Prithviraj gives a glimpse of cold revenge with trailer of 'Kuruthi'

MUMBAI : Actor Prithviraj is back with another thrilling story, this time with his upcoming film "Kuruthi", the trailer of which was virtually launched on Wednesday.

The trailer tells a story of two men with different belief systems. With a dark undertone to the characters, it gave a strong element of thrill and suspense. The film's crux is summed up with the line "A Vow to Kill, An Oath to Protect."

Prithviraj, who is shooting for his next project on the outskirts of Telangana, joined the trailer launch from his car, as he had to drive away to find better connectivity.

Talking about the film, he said: "'Kuruthi' is one of the most intense and fast paced films I have been a part of. With a captivating story and nonstop thrills which will have the audience hooked, this is one film I am extremely proud of...On behalf of the entire cast and crew, I would like to wish our fans a Happy Onam in advance."

Besides Prithviraj, the film also stars Roshan Mathew in a leading role.

At the launch of the trailer, Roshan said: "Love, Hate, Revenge, Protection, and the question of right or wrong - this is what Kuruthi depicts. I am extremely excited for Kuruthi.

"It's a movie I really enjoyed shooting for and I believe the trailer itself gives a glimpse of the level of thrill and excitement the audience is in for this Onam."

The movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 11. This marks Prithviraj's second collaboration in two months with the streaming giant, after "Cold Case".

"On the auspicious occasion of Onam, we are delighted to present a perfect treat for our audiences with ‘Kuruthi'," said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India.

He added: "Malayalam films have managed to captivate the attention and interest of consumers across the world and we are thrilled to collaborate with Prithviraj Productions and add this much-awaited, mega-entertainer to our existing repertoire."

Directed by Manu Warrier, the film also stars Murali Gopi, Shine Tom Chacko and Srindaa in pivotal roles.

SOURCE : IANS