Prithviraj Sukumaran and wife attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding; photo along with Karan Johar goes viral

Recently, a photo did the rounds online of Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and wife Supriya along with Karan Johar at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. Take a look below.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 18:06
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :As per a recently released photo, well-known Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya were also guests in attendance at the grand wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. In the photo, we can see Prithviraj and his wife pose alongside Karan Johar during the festivities. They were all smiles as they posed together, and this has now raised fans' eyebrows online.

The photo of Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife smiling and posing with Karan Johar at the wedding is going viral on social media. Prithviraj was dressed up in a white shervani, while his wife Supriya was decked up in an orange lehenga, and filmmaker Karan Johar wore a black and gold ethnic suit for the ceremonies.

Also Read : Have a look at the wedding pictures if Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Recently, even veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal was spotted in Jaisalmer to shoot for the film ‘Jailer’. On Wednesday, while Mohanlal was at the airport, he was asked by the paparazzi about Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding. He said, “I don’t know about that. I am not invited.” Later on, Mohanlal shared a photo on Instagram along with Karan Johar. The picture was taken inside a private plane. Mohanlal captioned the post, “Time well spent with Karan Johar.”

Kiara and Sidharth hosted a wedding reception in his Delhi house on Thursday. Reports say that the couple will be hosting another reception for their colleagues from Bollywood and the media on February 12.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read : Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to jet off to Delhi for reported reception with family and friends

Credits : Hindustan Times

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Shershaah Karan Johar Shahid Kapoor Juhi Chawla Prithviraj Sukumaran Yodha RC15
