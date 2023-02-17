Prithviraj Sukumaran shares pic with 'idol' Aamir Khan

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture posing with Aamir Khan from a recent wedding they attended and called the Bollywood superstar his 'idol'.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 20:54
movie_image: 
Prithviraj Sukumaran shares pic with 'idol' Aamir Khan

MUMBAI:Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture posing with Aamir Khan from a recent wedding they attended and called the Bollywood superstar his 'idol'.

The two were attending the wedding along with personalities such as Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Mohanlal and other celebrities. Prithviraj and Aamir looked royal sporting ethnic wear for the wedding celebrations.

Prithviraj took to Instagram, where he shared the picture with Aamir. In the image, Aamir was seen sitting on a chair in front of Prithviraj as the two laughed.

He captioned it: "Inspiration, idol. Aamir Khan."

Prithviraj will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and Prithviraj will be seen as the antagonist.

The movie, which will mark the beginning of an action franchise, is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's 1998 hit film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which was directed by David Dhawan.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ film.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will hit the theaters on December 25, 2023.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture posing with Aamir Khan from a recent wedding Prithviraj will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and Prithviraj TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 20:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'Shark Tank India 2': Peyush Bansal offers Rs 1 cr to owners of healthy snacks brand
MUMBAI:Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com Peyush Bansal offered Rs 1 crore to a healthy snacks brand owned by Pranav and...
Kumar Sanu remembers composing 'Saanso Ki Zarurat Hai Jaise' with 100 musicians
MUMBAI:Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu recalled composing the romantic track 'Saanso Ki Zarurat Hai Jaise' from the 1990...
Stunning! Check out these glamorous looks of Sharvari Wagh
MUMBAI : Sharvari Wagh is an actress who works in Hindi films. She started her career in 2015 as an assistant director...
'Daisy Jones & The Six' trailer unravels rise and fall of 1970s band
MUMBAI:The official trailer of the upcoming musical-drama series titled 'Daisy Jones & The Six' was unveiled...
Shimmer! Shilpa Shetty dazzles in these party outfits, take a look
MUMBAI:Shilpa Shetty Kundra is an actress who works mainly in Hindi-language films. Shetty made her screen debut in the...
Recent Stories
Shehzada receives mixed reviews, Kiara Advani’s pictures with her parents from wedding go viral and more; here are all the trend
Shehzada receives mixed reviews, Kiara Advani’s pictures with her parents from her wedding go viral, and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Shehzada receives mixed reviews, Kiara Advani’s pictures with her parents from wedding go viral and more; here are all the trend
Shehzada receives mixed reviews, Kiara Advani’s pictures with her parents from her wedding go viral, and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
Farhan to treat festival-goers with songs from 'Echoes' at VH1 SuperSonic
Farhan to treat festival-goers with songs from 'Echoes' at VH1 SuperSonic
Swara Bhasker poses with her husband Fahad Ahmad; netizens speculate, “I think she is pregnant”
Swara Bhasker poses with her husband Fahad Ahmad; netizens speculate, “I think she is pregnant”
“Fir ek Mazaak hoga” netizens reacts as the makers to drop 2nd teaser of Adipurush
“Fir ek Mazaak hoga,” say netizens as they react to the expected release of the 2nd teaser of Adipurush
Sapna Gill
Bhojpuri actress Sapna Gill arrested for attacking cricketer Prithvi Shaw
Kumar Sanu's 'Dil Bhi Rone Laga' brings back the charm of the 90s
Kumar Sanu's 'Dil Bhi Rone Laga' brings back the charm of the 90s