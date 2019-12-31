Priya Prakash Varrier has a surprising reaction to Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak wink video

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is currently on a promotional spree as her film ‘Chhapaak’ is just a few days away from its release. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to make her film reach in all the corners.

Amidst promotions, Deepika is also quite active on social media and she has been sharing funny moments from the sets. She has titled her videos as DPism and keeps sharing behind the scenes moments on her social media.

In one such video, DP recently garnered a lot of attention. In the video, she can be seen having a conversation with her director Meghna Gulzar and winking like Priya Prakash Varrier.

After watching Deepika’s post, now Priya has reacted to the same. Her reaction is indeed surprising and emotional at the same time. She wrote, “Did the goddess herself wink???!!! No better way to end 2019. Fallen.” Well, she literally had a fan moment!

‘Chhapaak’ tells the story of Laxmi Agarwal who is an acid attack survivor and how she battled in her journey. Deepika will be seen playing the role of Malti. The film also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.