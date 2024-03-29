Priyadarshan, Aziz Mirza and other directors we miss their movies today

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some great filmmakers treating the fans all over with their great movies, with their contribution these filmmakers have created a solid impact and mark in the hearts of all the movie goers. No doubt the fans always wait to see the new piece of work of their favourite directors.

Well having said all these points here is the list of directors whose work we do miss today at the bog screens.

Priyadarshan

Indeed one of the most loved directors of all time is Priyadarshan, we have seen some great nostalgic movies coming from the side if the filmmaker, he has given movies like Hungama, Chup Chup Ke, Hera Pheri, Hulchul, Bhagam Bhag and others, indeed all these movies have created a solid mark in our hearts, the director is actovie in down south but are missing his magic at the big screens

Aziz Mirza

Another most loved directors of 90s and early 2000 is Aziz Mirza, the filmmaker has given movies like Yes Boss, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Chalte Chalte, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani indeed his collaboration with SRK was a treat to watch every time and we do miss his movies on the big screens now.

Also read - Karan Johar advised Kusha Kapila to call off her marriage and made a major statement on sexual infidelity

Ram Gopal Varma

With his comedy and intense drama the filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans in 90s, indeed it was a teat to watch his movies like Bhoot, Satya, Company, Mast, Raat, Jungle, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and others, indeed the filmmaker is active and making not so noticeable movies and we do miss his movies and his touch at the big screens.

Suneel Darshan

We have seen the work of the director Suneel Darshan like Andaaz, Barsaat, Talaash, Mere Jeevan Saathi and others which were loved by the fans over the time, well the director is less active now and we do miss his movies at the big screens.

Subhash Ghai

The showman of Indian cinema director Subhash Ghai has been known for his larger than life movies and great storytelling, he has given movies like Khal Nayak, Pardes, Taal, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Karma, and many others indeed we do miss his movies and we would love to see the magic of the director on the big screens now.

Well these are the directors who we miss seeing their work on the big screens, what are your views on this list and which is your favourite director do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Salman Khan teases fans by dropping a significant update on Dabangg 4; Says ‘Bahut jaldi, jaise hi…’