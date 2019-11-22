News

Priyadarshan to return to Bollywood with Hungama 2

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
22 Nov 2019 06:35 PM

MUMBAI: Priyadarshan, the highly experienced director, producer, and screenwriter is set to make a comeback in Bollywood with Hungama 2. The film is going to be a sequel to Hungama, which was carried by its actors including Rimi Sen, Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Paresh Rawal.

The director is back to directing a Bollywood movie after six years and he will be making Hungama 2.  The director during an interview said that he will be directing a Hindi movie after a long time, and this time the movie will be a full-on comedy with no vulgarity and double meanings.

Hungama 2 will be as clean and family-oriented as all his comedies. The director who has directed more than 95 films in various Indian languages and the reason he thought of making Hungama sequel was that this one movie that the audience still enjoys and they haven’t forgotten it.

Tags > Priyadarshan, Hungama 2, Rimi Sen, Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Paresh Rawal, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In Pics : Rajan Shahi welcomes Helly Shah

In Pics : Rajan Shahi welcomes Helly Shah
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
22 Nov 2019 03:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani set secrets REVEALED ft. Ritu Seth
Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani set secrets... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar

past seven days