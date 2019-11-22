Priyadarshan to return to Bollywood with Hungama 2

MUMBAI: Priyadarshan, the highly experienced director, producer, and screenwriter is set to make a comeback in Bollywood with Hungama 2. The film is going to be a sequel to Hungama, which was carried by its actors including Rimi Sen, Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Paresh Rawal.

The director is back to directing a Bollywood movie after six years and he will be making Hungama 2. The director during an interview said that he will be directing a Hindi movie after a long time, and this time the movie will be a full-on comedy with no vulgarity and double meanings.

Hungama 2 will be as clean and family-oriented as all his comedies. The director who has directed more than 95 films in various Indian languages and the reason he thought of making Hungama sequel was that this one movie that the audience still enjoys and they haven’t forgotten it.