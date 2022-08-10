On Priyadarshan’s birthday, here are the top 10 comedy movies by him that can be watched on repeat

MUMBAI :Some of the most loved movies in the comedy genre are movies like Hera Pheri, Hungama, Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke, De Dena Dan, and more. And these classic movies are all gems by well-known and veteran Malayali director Priyadarshan. His films have always been hilarious films that have made viewers laugh a lot. So now on Priyadarshan’s birthday, let’s take a look at the top 10 comedy movies by the filmmaker that can be watched on repeat anytime.

Hera Pheri

One of the cult classic movies by Priyadarshan, this movie stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. The film has given birth to some iconic characters like Babu Bhaiya, Raju, and Shaym in Bollywood. The film was released in 2000 and has received many awards including the Filmfare and IIFA.

Hungama

This film is just what the title says it is; the whole movie is a ‘Hungama’, creating confusion among everyone watching from the beginning till the end. The movie has an ensemble cast starring Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, Rajpal Yadav, and Shakti Kapoor among others. This film was released in 2003 and is one such Priyadarshan movie that should definitely be watched.

Chup Chup Ke

The film is about when a guy named Jeetu tries to commit suicide but fails, and so he stays in a house so as to hide his identity as a guarantee against paying off a loan. The romantic comedy was released in 2006 and starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Neha Dhupia, and more.

Bhagam Bhag

Bhagam Bhag is a chaotic drama that is about when a group gets wrongly involved in the murder of their lead actress. The film starred Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles and was released in 2006.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

One of the best horror comedies in Bollywood, it is a remake of the plot of the Tamil film Chandramukhi. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007 and it starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav in important roles.

De Dana Dan

The plot follows two men who try to earn a quick buck by kidnapping a dog, and the events ahead create a big mess. Released in 2009, it starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and more in the ensemble cast.

Hulchul

A rom-com, this is a wild love story of a couple who belong to two rival families. Starring Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles, Hulchul was released in 2004.

Malamaal Weekly

The story follows some villagers who decide to share a lottery amount in secret when the original lottery ticket holder passes away. This film by Priyadarshan was released in 2006 and is an epic comedy drama. It starred Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Om Puri, Asrani, and Shakti Kapoor, and more.

Dhol

Dhol narrates the story of four friends who try to fool a rich girl but end up getting involved in various criminal activities. The film starred Sharman Joshi, Tushar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Tanushree Dutta, and Rajpal Yadav. The film was released in 2007.

Garam Masala

Garam Masala is a remake of the Hollywood film ‘Boeing Boeing’ from 1965. The film was released in 2005 and features Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Rimi Sen in pivotal roles.

