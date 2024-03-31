Priyamani finally opens up on being stereotyped as a South actor in Bollywood; Says ‘Things of north and south should change’

MUMBAI: Priyamani recently discussed her feelings about the term "south actor." She talked about the responses to her most recent Hindi film, Article 370, and the challenges she faces because of her long career in the southern film industry with the popular news portal. She said that while South Indian actors might not have the fair, glowing skin tones of Bollywood heroines, they are nonetheless just as beautiful as anyone else.

Priyamani starred in Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, and answered queries on encountering stereotypes in Hindi cinema due to her roots in Telugu and Tamil films. “Yeah, sometimes they (Bollywood filmmakers) will say ‘Oh because it is a South Indian character, we want to cast you’. I hope that changes soon.”

Elaborating further, Priyamani explained, “See, even though we are from south India, I think we can speak the language (Hindi) quite fluently, we are as good-looking as anybody else. Probably our skin type might not be as fair and sparkling white as the ladies here (Bollywood), but I don’t think that should matter. As I said, girls from the south, or men from the south, everybody from the south knows the language; they can speak it (Hindi) quite fluently, albeit maybe the grammar can go a little here and there, but that should not matter as long as the emotions are being portrayed… I think now the thing of north and south should change. We are always Indian actors.”

Priyamani was part of the political thriller film, Article 370, which was released on February 23. It was directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, and starred Yami Gautam and Priyamani in the lead, along with Skand Sanjeev Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Sandeep Chattarji, Arun Govil, and many others. The film was produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, under the banner of B62 Studios. Shashwat Sachdev has composed the music.

Her other major work is the lead role in the 2023 hit movie Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. In addition to Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone made a brief appearance in the film's cast. In the movie, Priyamani played Lakshmi in a supporting role. Directed by Atlee, Jawan grossed over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

