Priyanka balked at 'sloppy kissing scene' with random person on 'Love Again' set

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas refused to do a "sloppy kissing scene" with a random person on the set of 'Love Again'.
MUMBAI: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas refused to do a "sloppy kissing scene" with a random person on the set of 'Love Again'.

The actress plays a woman struggling to cope with the death of her fiance and finding love again with a journalist played by Sam Heughan but was left feeling uncomfortable when the script called for her to kiss another character because it was shot when social distancing was encouraged at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and ended up roping real-life husband Nick Jonas in to film the cameo role, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"We totally (hit if off). He's such a fun and funny guy, and he's nice. For someone who's a Sam fan, they'd be re- ally excited to know that he doesn't just play a good guy in this movie, he's a really, really good guy, a complete gentleman and super thoughtful as a co-actor as well," Priyanka - who also stars alongside superstar Celine Dion in the movie - told Parade magazine.

"It was a trying time for all of us as actors coming onto this movie but we all had each other and that was really cool. We could hang out. Sam, me, Sofia [Barclay], and the rest of the cast, we used to all hang out together, grab meals, because we just had each other. It was just very great to be able to have people that you could depend on and get along with."

"But the director and I were talking at dinner about, 'Oh, my gosh, there's a slow, sloppy kiss written into the scene.' And I was saying, 'Ugh.' During COVID, kissing a random person sounded very aggressive. And he was like, 'What if we ask Nick since he's here anyway?' "

The 'Citadel' actress went on to add that her husband Nick Jonas had accompanied her to the London-based shoot of "Love Again" anyway and ended up having the "funniest day" on set with him and the rest of the team.

She said, "Nick had travelled to London because it was one of the first times I was travelling during COVID and he wanted to make sure to get me settled in. So, he just happened to be there. We asked him and he was an amazing sport about it."

"He did the scene, and it was the funniest day on set. I cannot even begin to tell you; it was just a giggle fest. Everyone was just laughing. He was doing something which is the opposite of who we are, so it was just hilarious. I'm really glad Nick came to drop me off in London."

"Love Again" is slated to hit cinemas on May 9.

SOURCE: IANS

