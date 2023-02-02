Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in Dunki, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of today

From details about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding, here are all the trending entertainment news of the day.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 21:47
movie_image: 
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in Dunki, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding and more; here are all the trending entertai

MUMBAI: A lot has happened in the entertainment world today, and you might have missed some important updates about your favourite star or a movie. But don’t worry, as TellyChakkar is here with the round up of all that has taken place in the entertainment industry today.

Check out the trending entertainment news of the day below.

Details about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in Dunki

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is currently in the Bigg Boss house and there are already reports of her being seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. Reportedly, the actress will be seen playing one of the female leads in the movie. Are you excited to watch Priyanka in Dunki?

Also Read: Here is what you need to know about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in the movie Dunki

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

There have been reports that Sidharth and Kiara are getting married this month. A lot of reports about their wedding venue, guest lists, and other things have been doing the rounds on social media.

Kartik Aaryan to dance on a recreated version of Salman Khan’s song?

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Shehzada, and reportedly, in the movie, the actor will be seen dancing to the recreated version of Salman Khan’s song Character Dheela. So, are you ready for Character Dheela 2.0?

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani gets postponed

Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, has been postponed again. The film will now release on 28th July 2023.

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani gets postponed; is South biggie Ponniyin Selvan 2 the reason?

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff dance on the song Main Khiladi

Akshay Kumar has recreated his song Main Khiladi Tu Anadi in the film Selfiee and along with him, Emraan Hashmi is seen in the track. But, today, Akshay shared a video in which he is dancing with Tiger Shroff on the song, and the video has gone viral.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

PRIYANKA CHAHAR CHOUDHARY Dunki Shah Rukh Khan Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Kartik Aaryan Salman Khan Shehzada Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 21:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Aupama tops the shows followed by GHKKPM, YRKKG, Imlie, and Pandya Store
MUMBAI:The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva takes a big decision, Imlie misunderstands
MUMBAI: Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
This is how Hardik Pandya met his wife Nataša Stanković and fell in love
MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya is one of the best cricketers in the scene today. The Indian all-rounder has played for all 3...
Exclusive! This is what Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had to say when asked about who Vinayak really belongs to, deets inside
MUMBAI:Kishori Shahane is a well known face and name in the film and Television world. The actress is super talented...
Audience Perspective! Fans of Katha Ankahee actor Adnan aka Viaan are really impressed by his performance, check out the deets inside
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in Dunki, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding and more; here are all the trending entertai
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in Dunki, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of today

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and more actors who did kissing scenes after getting married
Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and more actors who did kissing scenes after getting married
Exclusive! Tenali Rama actress Mahi Soni roped in for movie Bishwa
Exclusive! Tenali Rama actress Mahi Soni roped in for movie Bishwa
Exclusive! Dhamaka and The Big Bull actor Aeklavya Tomer joins the cast of the movie Ground Zero
Exclusive! Dhamaka and The Big Bull actor Aeklavya Tomer joins the cast of the movie Ground Zero
Exclusive! Kaabil actor Rockey Raina roped in for movie Ground Zero
Exclusive! Kaabil actor Rockey Raina roped in for movie Ground Zero
Exclusive! Geeta Agarwal Sharma to be seen in Opium
Exclusive! Geeta Agarwal Sharma to be seen in Opium
Here is what you need to know about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in the movie Dunki
Here is what you need to know about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in the movie Dunki