Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in Dunki, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of today

Details about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in Dunki

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is currently in the Bigg Boss house and there are already reports of her being seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. Reportedly, the actress will be seen playing one of the female leads in the movie. Are you excited to watch Priyanka in Dunki?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

There have been reports that Sidharth and Kiara are getting married this month. A lot of reports about their wedding venue, guest lists, and other things have been doing the rounds on social media.

Kartik Aaryan to dance on a recreated version of Salman Khan’s song?

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Shehzada, and reportedly, in the movie, the actor will be seen dancing to the recreated version of Salman Khan’s song Character Dheela. So, are you ready for Character Dheela 2.0?

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani gets postponed

Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, has been postponed again. The film will now release on 28th July 2023.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff dance on the song Main Khiladi

Akshay Kumar has recreated his song Main Khiladi Tu Anadi in the film Selfiee and along with him, Emraan Hashmi is seen in the track. But, today, Akshay shared a video in which he is dancing with Tiger Shroff on the song, and the video has gone viral.

