Priyanka Chopra and Sunny Leone leave Salman Khan and Virat Kohli behind in this race

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Sunny Leone have emerged as the Most Searched Celebrities on Google. The industry may be dominated by been, but our Bollywood divas leave no stone unturned to rule the digital world. They frequently share drool-worthy pictures on social media and often trend on Twitter.

Bollywood actresses enjoy a huge fan following both on-screen and off-screen. Having said that, them surpassing Virat Kohli, Salman Khan and other top male celebrities comes as no big surprise.

According to a report in the SEMrush study, which analysed global data, the top three Indian celebrities who are most searched on the internet are Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sunny Leone, and Katrina Kaif. There’s no Khan in the top list of Most Searched Celebrities. The SEMrush report states that the desi girl was searched over 39 lakh times on Google, while the sexy Sunny was searched over 31 lakh times.

Between January and April 2020, Kat actress was searched over 39 lakh times. Speaking about male celebs, Salman Khan, Virat Kohli, and Hrithik Roshan were the most searched on Google.

