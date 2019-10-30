Priyanka Chopra to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali surprised fans with two back-to-back announcements of his ambitious projects. The director is ready with two big projects for the years 2020 and 2021. While Alia Bhatt will be next seen in a film on Gangubai Kathiawadi, he also announced the film on Baiju Bawra, which will release two years later. There are speculations that Ranveer Singh will again be a part of this Bhansali project.

Now as per sources it seems that global star Priyanka Chopra will be soon romancing Ranveer Singh in the movie. If Ranveer gives his nod to the movie, it will be again another challenging role for him as he will need some training and knowledge as a singer and musician. Priyanka fits into the role as she is a global singer.

Priyanka and Ranveer have already worked in Gunday and Bajirao Mastani before. They also did a song together for Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela-Ram Leela.